Buying wine can be a confusing experience if you haven't gone deep down the rabbit hole. While basic details like vineyard region, vintage, and grape variety are often displayed on the label, other properties and qualifications might be less common to include. In some cases, you'll find bottle stickers detailing facts about the altitude of the vineyards, proudly boasting numbers significantly above sea level.

There are many ways to categorize wine, and one is to look at vineyard altitude. Depending on the region, high altitude vineyards are typically defined as being over 1,000 feet (though above 1,600 feet is a standard in other regions, per the Center for Research, Environmental Sustainability and Advancement of Mountain Viticulture). Whereas this is quite high in some areas close to the sea, in places like the Andes mountains, the numbers dramatically increase.

Flatter regions at lower altitudes have a certain set of attributes that are quite distinct from those of vineyards at a higher altitude. Factors like sunshine, temperature, soil, and more, affect the way that grapes grow in a vineyard. Many people agree that wines made from grapes grown at high altitudes offer superior characteristics and sensory properties to those at lower altitudes. As a Certified Specialist of Wine and former vineyard and cellar worker, here's why high altitude wine tastes so different compared to standard wine.