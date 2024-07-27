15 Dishes And Drinks From Armenia You Need To Try At Least Once

The Caucasus region spreads across Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and part of Russia. While Georgian cuisine is famous worldwide for its cheese-filled bread boats, neighboring Armenia boasts its own unique lavash flatbread, which accompanies many dishes. Some of the most popular ingredients in Armenian cuisine include pomegranate seeds, apricots, raisins, pork, lake trout, mulberries, bell peppers, walnuts, and cracked wheat, and the combinations of savory and sweet flavors are endless.

It's estimated that up to 2 million Americans are of Armenian descent, with large populations of them residing in Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles. Many renowned Armenian restaurants can be found in California, such as Zhengyalov Hatz in Glendale — the sole U.S.-based Armenian eatery recommended by the Michelin Guide.

I frequently join my Armenian-Lebanese husband on travels to Yerevan, Armenia's capital city, and after years of delighting in the country's cuisine, I can share my recommended staples. They include hearty savory dishes, irresistible sweet treats, and quality (i.e., strong) alcoholic drinks. Keep these in mind the next time you book a table at an Armenian restaurant — or, if you're lucky, when you take a trip to this ancient nation called the Land of Talking Stones.