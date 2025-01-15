The Absolute Best Way To Cook Any Meat Before Adding It To Caesar Salad
Caesar salad — the classic combination of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan, and a creamy, umami-tasting dressing — is one of those timeless dishes that has convinced many of us that leafy greens don't have to be boring. While it's full of flavors on its own, adding meat is a particularly great way to elevate the dish. The addition of that extra protein and texture creates a well-rounded salad that can easily be enjoyed as a standalone meal. However, we sought an expert's take on the best way to cook meat for a Caesar salad, so we reached out to Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., the owner and chef at Jasper's Restaurant and host of the "Live! From Jasper's Kitchen" radio show. According to him, the secret lies in the grilling.
"It's always best to grill the chicken, steak or shrimp beforehand," Mirabile advised. Chicken has become a classic staple in Caesar salad, but it's also a fairly mild-tasting protein. Grilling brings out an increased amount of flavor due to the Maillard reaction, and you can even marinate chicken in the dressing beforehand. If you prefer shrimp instead, Chef Mirabile has some news for you: "Boiled shrimp has absolutely no flavor and the dressing will not adhere to it." Despite the ingredients involved, a Caesar salad can turn out bland if the textures are not balanced correctly. That said, grilling the shrimp provides not just an additional smoky flavor, but also a stickier texture that's a better match for the dressing.
The ideal doneness of steak for Caesar salad
As far as steak goes, Mirabile has some specific instructions. "When cooking the steak," the chef emphasizes, "medium rare is probably the most preferred way, and [it] gives the salad so much flavor." When Tasting Table polled our readers on how they like their steak cooked, over 35% said they prefer medium rare. The ideal temperature for this doneness is between 130 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, which leaves the steak soft and juicy on the inside. This tenderness perfectly balances the crunchiness from the croutons and romaine lettuce. Additionally, grilling the steak brings delectable flavors to the mix through caramelization, which adds a slight sweetness to the umami salad and savory meat.
You can apply the grilling method to other proteins, too. Grilled salmon can be a wonderful addition to a Caesar salad, and, if you prefer a plant-based option, grilled tofu pairs well with our genius vegan Caesar salad dressing. As a final testament to how much we love the grill (and since you're already using it), try tossing the lettuce on as well. Pick a fresh, crispy romaine, slice it in half, and grill for a few minutes on each side. It might sound odd at first, but we promise that your Caesar salad will taste better with this hack.