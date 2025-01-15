The Absolute Best Way To Cook Any Meat Before Adding It To Caesar Salad

Caesar salad — the classic combination of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan, and a creamy, umami-tasting dressing — is one of those timeless dishes that has convinced many of us that leafy greens don't have to be boring. While it's full of flavors on its own, adding meat is a particularly great way to elevate the dish. The addition of that extra protein and texture creates a well-rounded salad that can easily be enjoyed as a standalone meal. However, we sought an expert's take on the best way to cook meat for a Caesar salad, so we reached out to Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., the owner and chef at Jasper's Restaurant and host of the "Live! From Jasper's Kitchen" radio show. According to him, the secret lies in the grilling.

"It's always best to grill the chicken, steak or shrimp beforehand," Mirabile advised. Chicken has become a classic staple in Caesar salad, but it's also a fairly mild-tasting protein. Grilling brings out an increased amount of flavor due to the Maillard reaction, and you can even marinate chicken in the dressing beforehand. If you prefer shrimp instead, Chef Mirabile has some news for you: "Boiled shrimp has absolutely no flavor and the dressing will not adhere to it." Despite the ingredients involved, a Caesar salad can turn out bland if the textures are not balanced correctly. That said, grilling the shrimp provides not just an additional smoky flavor, but also a stickier texture that's a better match for the dressing.

