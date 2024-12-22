Vegan Caesar Salad Dressing Recipe

Caesar salad, a restaurant menu favorite, is a simple combination of ingredients, typically consisting of Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and of course, Caesar dressing. The dressing enlivens these ingredients and turns the whole into a rich, creamy, salty, delicious dish. Traditional Caesar salad dressing is made from oil, lemon juice, garlic, anchovies, Parmesan, eggs, salt, and spices, but if you're following a vegan diet or reducing dairy or other animal products, you don't have to renounce this decadent dressing.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a vegan Caesar salad dressing that won't make you miss the original. Cashew cream forms the base, which makes the dressing luxuriously creamy. The flavors of garlic, lemon juice, capers, Dijon, onion powder, salt, and pepper mix together with the rich cashews to mimic the cheesy, tangy, and salty flavor of the traditional version.

Soaking the cashews takes up most of the recipe preparation time, but it's passive resting time. Once they're soaked, the recipe comes together in only 5 minutes. Leftover dressing can keep in the fridge for up to a week to be enjoyed at your leisure, but it also freezes well if you want to take advantage of the convenience of whipping up a big batch to portion out for later. We think you'll love this irresistible dressing on Caesar salad, but don't miss out on other creative ways to serve it, for example as a dip or spread, drizzled on roasted veggies, and in creamy pasta salads.

