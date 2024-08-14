Give Your Cauliflower The Crispiest Texture With This Air Fryer Technique

Home chefs and foodies are always trying to figure out the secret tricks restaurants use to make food taste so incredible. If you're vegetarian or a vegetable aficionado, chances are you've pondered how to make restaurant-level, crispy cauliflower. When dining out, cauliflower wings or a crispy cauliflower appetizer is delicious, but for some reason, these dishes can turn out soft or limp when we try to make them at home.

Restaurants often use deep fryers to make cauliflower and other foods crispy, but an air fryer is the perfect home appliance to use for the task. Plus, an air fryer doesn't use all the oil you need with a deep fryer. Air fryers make food crispy because hot air hits everywhere on the surface of whatever you're cooking, so this is an easy way to ensure that the entire floret of cauliflower is cooked perfectly. Before placing your cauliflower in the air fryer, the key is to toss them in both water and oil first. The water will steam and soften the inside of the vegetable, while the oil makes the outside crispy. You can season the florets after the oil and water toss; adding arrow starch to the seasoning is another way to increase crispiness.