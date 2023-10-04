For A Deliciously Cohesive Caesar Salad, Marinate Chicken In The Dressing

For this meal, store-bought Caesar dressing will work well but a homemade version would bring a particularly powerful flavor punch. Just make sure to assemble your dressing well in advance so it has time to properly meld all the flavors together. Next, consider your poultry and how you'd like to cook it. As mentioned before, this hack is flexible for both the grill and the oven and it also works with both boneless thighs and chicken breasts. So you have plenty of options, just make sure to temp your bird as it cooks, to ensure you don't dry it out.

One final tip? Make sure to hold back at least half of the dressing so that you can also have some for your salad because the dressing that comes in contact with the raw chicken isn't safe for consumption. If you love the results of this salad, consider using this hack with your other favorite dressing and salad combos, like bleu cheese dressing or Thousand Island. Consider the Caesar just the gateway dressing to plenty of possibilities.