Our Favorite Store-Bought Caesar Salad Dressing Tastes Just Like Homemade
Salad dressings are often easy to create and taste better than premade dressings, but sometimes store-bought is necessary. Luckily, the best store-bought Caesar salad dressing can pass for homemade. Newman's Own took our top spot when we ranked 12 Caesar salad dressings, winning us over with its perfect balance of richness, tang, and depth. It has the texture and flavor of a true Caesar, with a creaminess that easily coats the lettuce. The overall effect is a homemade-like dressing that's both delicious and smooth, making it an excellent option for not just salad, but any of your favorite recipes that call for Caesar dressing.
Newman's Own is a well-known philanthropic brand, created by late actor Paul Newman in 1982. The company offers a range of tasty and popular products, including salad dressings, and donates 100% of its profits to charitable organizations. Newman's Own Creamy Caesar is made of a rich blend of ingredients, including egg yolks and Parmesan cheese, for a robust and tangy flavor profile. It also contains Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and a mix of spices for a classic Caesar taste, and it is gluten-free and has no artificial preservatives or flavors. The result is a dressing that tastes fresh and authentic — and there are plenty of ways to enjoy it.
Some creative ways to enjoy Newman's Own Caesar dressing
A crisp, cold Caesar salad is always a good idea — it's a classic for a reason. It's easy to make it a meal by adding grilled chicken or steak. You can customize it or use what you have on hand by swapping out the romaine for kale, getting creative with the croutons, or adding ingredients like avocado. Beyond using it on salads, there are tons of ways you can enjoy the flavors and consistency of that bottle of Newman's Own dressing. Try roasting some Brussels sprouts and tossing them with dressing and bacon, or make a chicken wrap with rotisserie chicken. Caesar dressing is also a delightful dip for fries, wings, or veggies.
Caesar salad dressing is the secret ingredient in Costco's popular chicken bakes, which are easy to make at home. Chicken and dressing are the stars of our Caesar chicken pasta salad recipe, and you can save a little time by swapping out the homemade dressing for your bottle of Newman's Own. For a comfort-food twist, try the viral Caesar salad-style potatoes — this unusual pairing swept the internet for good reason. This delicious dressing easily elevates a variety of dishes, and creates new favorites, and eliminates the need to whip up creamy Caesar dressing from scratch.