Our Favorite Store-Bought Caesar Salad Dressing Tastes Just Like Homemade

Salad dressings are often easy to create and taste better than premade dressings, but sometimes store-bought is necessary. Luckily, the best store-bought Caesar salad dressing can pass for homemade. Newman's Own took our top spot when we ranked 12 Caesar salad dressings, winning us over with its perfect balance of richness, tang, and depth. It has the texture and flavor of a true Caesar, with a creaminess that easily coats the lettuce. The overall effect is a homemade-like dressing that's both delicious and smooth, making it an excellent option for not just salad, but any of your favorite recipes that call for Caesar dressing.

Newman's Own is a well-known philanthropic brand, created by late actor Paul Newman in 1982. The company offers a range of tasty and popular products, including salad dressings, and donates 100% of its profits to charitable organizations. Newman's Own Creamy Caesar is made of a rich blend of ingredients, including egg yolks and Parmesan cheese, for a robust and tangy flavor profile. It also contains Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and a mix of spices for a classic Caesar taste, and it is gluten-free and has no artificial preservatives or flavors. The result is a dressing that tastes fresh and authentic — and there are plenty of ways to enjoy it.