12 Store-Bought Caesar Salad Dressings, Ranked

As we roll into summer, so begins the season of fresh fruits and crunchy salads. And for Caesar salad, this is a special year. In July, the crisp, creamy concoction that is Caesar dressing is turning 100, so don't forget to wish it a happy birthday, or should I say feliz cumpleaños?

What many people don't know is that Caesar salad was invented in Tijuana, Mexico. As the story goes, Caesar Cardini, an Italian immigrant, was running out of ingredients serving food to hordes of Americans eating at his restaurant, so he whipped up a salad with a dressing made of raw eggs, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, and a dash of black pepper, topped it off with some crunchy croutons and sent it off. The humble dressing exploded in popularity and is now served all over the world.

As a San Diego native, I've traveled to Tijuana and enjoyed the spectacle of this salad made tableside by servers in suits. While you might call this the "authentic" Caesar experience, the dressing has evolved far beyond its humble origins. But the key factors (an acidic bite balanced by an oil along with an umami funk and an eggy richness) are still what makes this salad great. I wrangled some popular options available at grocery stores to find out which Caesar dressings are worth buying and which you can leave on the shelf. Read on to find out which store-bought Caesar dressing reigned supreme.