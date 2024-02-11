Add Pasta To Chicken Caesar Salad For An Appetizer And Entree In One Meal

A chicken Caesar salad is one of the most popular salads out there. Many would go as far as to say it's the perfect lunch food. However, the one problem with it is that it's a little too light to serve as a full entree at dinnertime. Luckily, there's an easy way to fix this — add pasta.

Tasting Table's recipe for Caesar chicken pasta salad, developed by Jennine Rye, takes the classic salad to the next level by adding in al dente fusilli pasta to make it a more filling and satisfying meal. And because pasta doesn't have a super strong taste on its own, it doesn't distract from the flavors of the Caesar salad. The pasta also adds a new texture to the dish, making it more complex. Now, there's the chewy pasta to complement the crunch of the croutons and lettuce, as well as the firmness of the chicken.

After trying out this hearty meal, you'll be wondering why you didn't think to add pasta to a traditional salad recipe sooner — and dying to make it again.