What Is Radicchio And How Is It Different From Red Cabbage?

Although they are similar in appearance, radicchio and red cabbage are two completely different vegetables, with vast differences in taste, texture, and uses. Radicchio, also called Italian chicory, is a bitter, leafy vegetable that originated in Italy but is now widely grown in California. A staple in Italian cooking, radicchio is a member of the sunflower family, which also includes chicories and endives. It contains many antioxidants, and has twice as much copper and zinc as red cabbage.

Strikingly similar in appearance to red cabbage, the deep magenta of radicchio's leaves contrast with its bright white core and veins. And while the leafy vegetable is shaped like a small head of cabbage, the leaves are not so tightly packed together. Cabbage is much denser than radicchio, and has a higher water content, which contributes to it's hefty weight. Cabbage is an extremely nutritious cruciferous vegetable, related to broccoli, mustard, and Brussels sprouts, yet has a very mild flavor when eaten raw and can become sweet and caramelized when cooked.

There are many types of radicchio, but the kind you're likely to see at the grocery store is the baseball-sized Chioggia radicchio, and it's also the variety that most closely resembles red cabbage. Less commonly seen is Treviso, which looks akin to Chioggia in coloring with a white core and deep purple leaves, but is longer and more oval in shape, like an oversized endive, and has a milder flavor. In general, radicchio offers a more intense bitter flavor than red cabbage.

