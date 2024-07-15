"Embrace The Bitter" Grapefruit Salmon Salad Recipe
For a dish that carefully balances the fine line between pungent and flavorful, look no further than this grapefruit salmon salad recipe. It spotlights one of the culinary world's oldest and most often overlooked flavors: bitterness. Picture these: the finishing touch in a negroni, the kernel of flavor in the heart of Greek and Italian fennel biscuits, or The whiff of something musky in a loaf of caraway-studded rye bread. All these dishes have one thing in common — they highlight, rather than cover, bitterness. And, none of these recipes would be the same without this under-appreciated flavor.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, embracing bitterness can elevate your cooking to new heights. This "embrace the bitter" grapefruit salmon salad recipe is the perfect way to explore the under-appreciated realm of bitterness. Grapefruit, with its refreshing citrus notes and unmistakably bitter undertones, takes center stage in this vibrant salad. The richness of salmon and the sweetness of honey balance and harmonize with the grapefruit. Bright purple radicchio also carries subtle, bitter notes, creating a nuanced bed for this glorious celebration of colors and textures.
By incorporating a variety of bitter elements, this salad challenges everything you thought you knew about food and encourages you to appreciate the bold flavors that bitterness can bring to the table. It's a refreshing and nourishing dish that celebrates an often-overlooked taste sensation. For another take on bitter-and-sweet salmon, try our fennel salmon recipe.
Gather the ingredients for this grapefruit salmon salad
For this vibrant dish, you'll need fresh salmon filets, juicy grapefruits (one for juicing and one for slicing), soy sauce for an umami kick, honey to balance the citrus tang, fragrant minced garlic cloves, a head of radicchio for its pleasantly bitter crunch, a vibrant red onion thinly sliced, salt and pepper to season, and a drizzle of fruity olive oil to bring everything together.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the broiler in your oven.
Step 2: Make the marinade
In a small bowl, whisk together the juice of 1 grapefruit, soy sauce, honey, and minced garlic to make the marinade.
Step 3: Cover the fish with the sauce
Place the salmon filets in a shallow dish and pour half of the marinade over the filets, ensuring that they are evenly coated. Set aside the remaining marinade for dressing the salad.
Step 4: Prep a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with foil.
Step 5: Arrange the salmon on the baking sheet
Place the marinated salmon filets on the foil-lined baking sheet.
Step 6: Pour the marinade on fish
Pour the salmon marinade over the filets.
Step 7: Broil the salmon
Broil for 8–10 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through and slightly caramelized on top.
Step 8: Arrange radicchio on a platter
While the salmon is broiling, arrange the radicchio leaves on a large platter. Once the salmon is cooked, remove it from the oven and let it rest for 5 minutes.
Step 9: Arrange the salmon on the radicchio
Arrange the broiled grapefruit salmon on the prepared radicchio leaves.
Step 10: Top with grapefruit and onion
Top with grapefruit slices and red onion.
Step 11: Drizzle with the reserved marinade
Pour the remaining marinade over the salad and toss to coat.
Step 12: Drizzle with olive oil
Drizzle with a little olive oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 13: Serve the salad
Serve this grapefruit salmon salad.
Can you pan-fry, roast, or grill the salmon instead of broiling it?
There are several alternative cooking methods you can use for the salmon instead of broiling it. Pan-frying is an excellent option that allows you to achieve a crispy exterior while keeping the interior moist and flaky. It works well for skin-on salmon filets. Simply brush the salmon fillets with the marinade and sear them in a hot skillet with a little oil or butter, flipping them once halfway through cooking.
Roasting is another versatile method that works particularly well for larger portions or when cooking multiple fillets at once. To roast the salmon, bake it in a 400 F for about 12–15 minutes, depending on the thickness, until it easily flakes with a fork.
If you have outdoor space, grilling is a fantastic choice for those seeking a smoky, charred flavor and attractive grill marks. Prepare your grill for direct, high-heat cooking, and oil the grates well to prevent sticking. Grill the salmon fillets skin-side down first, then flip and continue cooking until the desired doneness is reached. Baste the fish with any remaining marinade or glaze, if desired.
How can you temper the bitterness of this salad?
While the bitterness from the grapefruit and radicchio is a key flavor component of this salad, you may want to temper it slightly if you find it too bracing for your taste. One simple way is to reduce the amount of radicchio used or substitute a less bitter green like thinly sliced fresh fennel or peppery arugula. You can also balance the bitterness by incorporating sweeter elements — try adding some diced fresh fruit (such as orange segments or mango), a drizzle of honey or maple syrup directly on the salad, or a sprinkling of dried cranberries or cherries.
A creamy component like avocado slices or a dollop of Greek yogurt dressing can also help mellow out harsh, bitter notes. Finally, be sure to properly dress the greens with the citrusy vinaigrette, which will soften their bite. Start with a smaller amount of dressing at first, then add more, to taste, until the bitterness reaches your desired level. If you dare to play, you will undoubtedly fall in love with the bittersweet flavor profile of this recipe.