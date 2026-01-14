Trader Joe's Just Dropped A New Mini Sheet Cake, And Fans Are Hungry To Try It

Trader Joe's is home to a number of tasty items, from snacking nuts to salad dressing, but its bakery aisle may be one of the most under-appreciated sections of the store. The lack of attention towards its bakery has not stopped some Trader Joe's enthusiasts from keeping an eye on their store's selection and sharing the news far and wide when a new product drops. The most recent of their obsessions? The Cookies 'N Cream Mini Sheet Cake, which first hit stores in mid-January. The cake features a moist vanilla sponge with crushed creme cookies and a cream cheese icing — the perfect blend of tanginess and sweetness.

Trader Joe's is no stranger to sheet cakes. While the store doesn't sell full-sized versions, its mini sheet cakes, including the newest Cookies 'n Cream iteration, are very popular among shoppers. The newest, Oreo-inspired treat, priced at $5.99, will join the lineup of the fan-favorite Chantilly cream vanilla bean and dark chocolate ganache mini sheet cakes, as well as seasonal variations, including the pumpkin spice (which we ranked as one of our favorite fall finds) and strawberry. Although Trader Joe's enthusiasts far and wide have reported seeing this cake stocked in-store, it has not been confirmed at every location. If you want to see if your store has it in stock, be sure to call ahead or pay it a visit.