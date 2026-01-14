Trader Joe's Just Dropped A New Mini Sheet Cake, And Fans Are Hungry To Try It
Trader Joe's is home to a number of tasty items, from snacking nuts to salad dressing, but its bakery aisle may be one of the most under-appreciated sections of the store. The lack of attention towards its bakery has not stopped some Trader Joe's enthusiasts from keeping an eye on their store's selection and sharing the news far and wide when a new product drops. The most recent of their obsessions? The Cookies 'N Cream Mini Sheet Cake, which first hit stores in mid-January. The cake features a moist vanilla sponge with crushed creme cookies and a cream cheese icing — the perfect blend of tanginess and sweetness.
Trader Joe's is no stranger to sheet cakes. While the store doesn't sell full-sized versions, its mini sheet cakes, including the newest Cookies 'n Cream iteration, are very popular among shoppers. The newest, Oreo-inspired treat, priced at $5.99, will join the lineup of the fan-favorite Chantilly cream vanilla bean and dark chocolate ganache mini sheet cakes, as well as seasonal variations, including the pumpkin spice (which we ranked as one of our favorite fall finds) and strawberry. Although Trader Joe's enthusiasts far and wide have reported seeing this cake stocked in-store, it has not been confirmed at every location. If you want to see if your store has it in stock, be sure to call ahead or pay it a visit.
Oreo (and Joe-Joe's) lovers, rejoice!
Trader Joe's lovers have taken to social media to share their excitement about this new cake drop. After seeing a photo of it on Reddit, one user commented, "I'm having dirty thoughts right now. I'm getting two of these tomorrow." Another user who tried this cake shared their "frustration" with it. "I tried it today at work and it instantly went on my list of things I can't bring home from work. I'll eat the whole thing once I open the package it's that [good]."
Folks who have actually tried this cake themselves report that it is that good, noting that the dense cake, which is both studded and topped with cookie pieces, is a good match for the thick (and amply sweet) cream cheese frosting.
However, this cake has sparked some criticism, mainly for its use of cream cheese frosting rather than a standard buttercream. "I was stoked to see the post title and then saw cream cheese in the picture. Sometimes bad things happen to good people," one critic wrote on Reddit. Guess you'll have to try this Trader Joe's find yourself and see what you think!