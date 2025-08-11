Does Trader Joe's Sell Full Sheet Cakes?
If you're a regular at the Trader Joe's bakery section, then you probably already know a thing or two about the mini sheet cakes. These cakes are fantastic. So good, in fact, that you may have wished you could buy them in a larger size. If that's relatable, then get ready to have your bubble burst.
With much dismay, Trader Joe's sheet cakes are strictly mini. And, sure, the best things may come in small packages, but a mini sheet cake just doesn't quite cut it if you're trying to feed a crowd. Among the many other fabulous desserts and pastries that Trader Joe's makes, the sheet cakes stand out for their quality and value, given their budget-friendly price.
One Reddit user even went so far as to say of the Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean cake, "honestly, might be the best cake I've ever had." The internet also raves over the seasonal Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice mini sheet cake that is available for a short period of time each year. And, for the gluten-free with a sweet tooth, the beloved grocery store also makes a gluten-free yellow mini sheet cake with chocolate frosting.
Make the most out of Trader Joe's mini sheet cakes
If you're stuck on the Trader Joe's sheet cakes but aren't interested in purchasing enough to make up for the miniature size, there are a few creative ways to stretch the cake. First, you can make bite-sized cake pops (with a few of Tasting Table's must-have cake pop tips) by mashing one or two TJ's mini sheet cakes together into a uniform dough, forming them into balls, and dunking them in melted chocolate. Alternatively, take a ring mold and cut circles out of the cake. Stack your mini cake cut-outs to make tiny, tiered cakes that guests can eat as-is.
You can also instantly elevate Trader Joe's mini sheet cakes, such as the Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean cakes, by scraping most of the frosting off, stacking them, and frosting the outside with the leftover Chantilly buttercream. Decorate the whole thing with Trader Joe's Sweetened Dried Orange Slices and some edible flowers, and you have a showstopping dessert.