Does Trader Joe's Sell Full Sheet Cakes?

If you're a regular at the Trader Joe's bakery section, then you probably already know a thing or two about the mini sheet cakes. These cakes are fantastic. So good, in fact, that you may have wished you could buy them in a larger size. If that's relatable, then get ready to have your bubble burst.

With much dismay, Trader Joe's sheet cakes are strictly mini. And, sure, the best things may come in small packages, but a mini sheet cake just doesn't quite cut it if you're trying to feed a crowd. Among the many other fabulous desserts and pastries that Trader Joe's makes, the sheet cakes stand out for their quality and value, given their budget-friendly price.

One Reddit user even went so far as to say of the Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean cake, "honestly, might be the best cake I've ever had." The internet also raves over the seasonal Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice mini sheet cake that is available for a short period of time each year. And, for the gluten-free with a sweet tooth, the beloved grocery store also makes a gluten-free yellow mini sheet cake with chocolate frosting.