We Tried 13 Trader Joe's Bottled Salad Dressings And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Leafy greens may often be key to a good salad (except for those salads that don't actually include any greens, of course), but when you really think about it, any good salad truly comes down to the dressing. This is the case for both greens-based salads and those that don't contain any lettuce, like macaroni salad or potato salad — a good dressing makes or breaks the whole dish. And, while it's always a good idea to whip up your own salad dressing whenever you can, sometimes store-bought bottled salad dressings are the most convenient way to go, especially when you're buying a dressing from a store like Trader Joe's.

If you do the bulk of your shopping at Trader Joe's, then you've likely noticed that the popular store carries quite a few salad dressings, both in the refrigerated section and in the condiments aisle. I've purchased and sampled 13 of Trader Joe's bottled dressings — ranging from variations of classic ranch, a take on the trendy Green Goddess dressing, vinaigrettes, Caesars, and even a hot honey mustard dressing — in search of the absolute best that TJ's has to offer.

When tasting and ranking these dressings (each of which I paired with romaine lettuce), I paid attention to which ones simply tasted the best, but more specifically, which ones lived up to their names. (Was the hot honey mustard dressing actually spicy? Was the vegan creamy dill dressing truly creamy?) I also ranked these dressings based on which ones had the most complexity, which ones had the best textures, and which ones perhaps offered a particularly delicious, stand-out flavor or ingredient.