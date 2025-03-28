25 Salad Recipes That Don't Include Greens

Hate soggy, wilted salads? Wish you never had to see a bed of romaine or baby spinach or even arugula again? You may assume that any good salad is brimming with greens, but these delicious salad recipes prove that it's absolutely not the case. In reality, a good salad can be packed with a variety of crunchy veggies and herbs without containing a single shred of lettuce. So, if you're looking to switch up your veggie game, these salads may just be for you. They're bright, colorful, and full of nutrients — just like any salad should be — but they're missing the greens. Whether you're looking for a salad that's heartier than most or won't turn soggy after an afternoon in the fridge, you're in the right place.

Give some of these salad recipes a try, and it may just make you think differently about the dish genre altogether. You don't even have to run to the grocery store to pick up a new bag of fresh spinach. And who knows? Without all those greens in the picture, you may just be on the brink of becoming a salad-every-day kind of person.