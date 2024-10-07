Corn and Fresh Tomatillo Salad Recipe

A tomatillo is a popular produce item used in Mexican cuisine, and although the name means "little tomato" in English, it's really quite different from a tomato. For starters, it is covered in a paper-like husk that shields it from pests and dirt, while also protecting it from too much sun. Once the husk is peeled away there is a sticky coating on the tomatillo, providing another barrier from pests, while also helping the fruit maintain its moisture.

Another key difference between a tomatillo and a tomato is the taste. Unlike tomatoes which are delicate and sweet, a tomatillo has a tart and tangy taste with a slight citrusy flavor. The texture is firm and doesn't soften up. You'll know when a tomatillo is ripe when the husks start to loosen and split open. If they are ripe when you buy them, it's best to store them in the fridge and keep the protective husks on until you're ready to use them.

Tomatillos are a common ingredient in salsa verde, and are often used for sauces and marinades. They are also commonly used for white bean chili, pozole verde, chili verde, or ceviche. They can be eaten raw or cooked, making them very versatile in the kitchen.