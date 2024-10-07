Recipes Dish Type Salad Recipes

Corn And Fresh Tomatillo Salad Recipe

salad in white bowl Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table
By Miriam Hahn and Tasting Table Staff

Say goodbye to boring side dishes and say hello to the bold and bright flavors of this corn and fresh tomatillo salad. This Mexican-inspired salad features a delicious combination of tangy tomatillos, sweet corn, juicy tomatoes, and creamy avocados tossed in a zesty lime dressing. It's the perfect salad to pair with anything off the grill, hearty tortilla soup, fish tacos, black bean burgers, or shrimp skewers. If you haven't tried tomatillos, now's your chance to enjoy them in this light and refreshing salad that is bursting with flavor.

"As a person who eats a lot of salads, I love using creative ingredients to mix things up so I don't get bored," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "This salad can be made in 15 minutes start to finish, and is loaded with energizing nutrients." Sure to add a vibrancy to even the dullest of meals, this green salad simply screams summer, though you can of course enjoy it anytime you get your hands on fresh tomatillos.

Gather the ingredients for corn and fresh tomatillo salad

corn and tomatillo salad ingredients Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To make this recipe, head to the produce area and grab tomatillos, corn on the cob, a red bell pepper, a red onion, cilantro, a jalapeño, grape tomatoes, limes, garlic, and an avocado. Fresh corn adds a sweet and crunchy element since we are cutting it straight from the cob without cooking it, but you can substitute canned or frozen corn if necessary.

The salad dressing is very simple, and in addition to the limes you picked up in produce, you'll also need olive oil, honey, cumin, salt, and pepper. To make this recipe vegan, swap out the honey for maple syrup.

Step 1: Prep the tomatillos

hand removing husks from tomatillo Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Remove the husks from the tomatillos.

Step 2: Rinse the tomatillos

hand holding colander under water Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Rinse the tomatillos well in a colander.

Step 3: Dice the tomatillos

cut tomatillos on cutting board Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Dice the tomatillos.

Step 4: Cut the kernels from cobs

hand cutting kernels from cob Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Stand each corn cob up and use a knife to shave off the kernels into a salad serving bowl.

Step 5: Add the other ingredients to bowl

hand holding cilantro to add Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the tomatillos, red pepper, red onion, avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, and tomatoes to the bowl.

Step 6: Zest and juice limes

hand zesting lime Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Zest and juice the limes.

Step 7: Make the dressing

hand whisking dressing in bowl Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

In a small bowl combine the lime juice, olive oil, garlic, honey, cumin, salt, and pepper.

Step 8: Add the avocado to bowl

cut avocado on cutting board Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Stir the avocado into the salad.

Step 9: Toss the salad and serve

hand adding dressing to bowl Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Toss the salad with the dressing and serve.

Corn and Fresh Tomatillo Salad Recipe
This vibrant corn and tomatillo salad is really much more than just a salad - it can also be a dip, topping, or stuffing for tacos.
Prep Time
15
minutes
Cook Time
0
minutes
Servings
4
Servings
bowl of salad and spoons
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
  • 5 tomatillos
  • 3 ears corn
  • 1 diced red bell pepper
  • ¼ diced red onion
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro
  • 1 diced jalapeño
  • ½ cup halved grape tomatoes
  • 2 small limes
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 crushed garlic clove
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • ¼ teaspoon cumin
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • 1 chopped avocado
Directions
  1. Remove the husks from the tomatillos.
  2. Rinse the tomatillos well in a colander.
  3. Dice the tomatillos.
  4. Stand each corn cob up and use a knife to shave off the kernels into a salad serving bowl.
  5. Add the tomatillos, red pepper, red onion, avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, and tomatoes to the bowl.
  6. Zest and juice the limes.
  7. In a small bowl combine the lime juice, olive oil, garlic, honey, cumin, salt, and pepper.
  8. Stir the avocado into the salad.
  9. Toss the salad with the dressing and serve.
Rate this recipe

What is a tomatillo and what else is it used for?

salad in white bowl Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

A tomatillo is a popular produce item used in Mexican cuisine, and although the name means "little tomato" in English, it's really quite different from a tomato. For starters, it is covered in a paper-like husk that shields it from pests and dirt, while also protecting it from too much sun. Once the husk is peeled away there is a sticky coating on the tomatillo, providing another barrier from pests, while also helping the fruit maintain its moisture.

Another key difference between a tomatillo and a tomato is the taste. Unlike tomatoes which are delicate and sweet, a tomatillo has a tart and tangy taste with a slight citrusy flavor. The texture is firm and doesn't soften up. You'll know when a tomatillo is ripe when the husks start to loosen and split open. If they are ripe when you buy them, it's best to store them in the fridge and keep the protective husks on until you're ready to use them.

Tomatillos are a common ingredient in salsa verde, and are often used for sauces and marinades. They are also commonly used for white bean chili, pozole verde, chili verde, or ceviche. They can be eaten raw or cooked, making them very versatile in the kitchen.

What are other ways to serve this corn and tomatillo salad?

small bowl of salad Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

This corn and fresh tomatillo salad is so much more than just a salad — it can transform into an appetizer, dip, side dish, or stuffing. Use it as a festive starter by serving it with chips, pita chips, or crackers. It also makes a delicious topper for nachos. 

If you want to keep the mix as a salad but expand it further, do so by adding fresh greens like chopped romaine, butter lettuce, or shredded iceberg. For a beautiful presentation try stuffing avocados or large beefsteak tomatoes with it to serve with soup for a luncheon or baby shower.

The tomatillo salad makes a delicious wrap or burrito by stuffing it into a whole grain tortilla. To make it heartier, you can add black beans, pinto beans, or shelled edamame. As an alternative, stuff the mix into a pita pocket adding some crisp lettuce or sprouts for added freshness.

Finally, use the salad as a topper for grilled salmon or chicken to add vibrant flavors to the meat. Add it to a buddha bowl along with a cooked grain, roasted vegetables, tofu, and black beans for a fresh and easy lunch.

