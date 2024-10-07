Corn And Fresh Tomatillo Salad Recipe
Say goodbye to boring side dishes and say hello to the bold and bright flavors of this corn and fresh tomatillo salad. This Mexican-inspired salad features a delicious combination of tangy tomatillos, sweet corn, juicy tomatoes, and creamy avocados tossed in a zesty lime dressing. It's the perfect salad to pair with anything off the grill, hearty tortilla soup, fish tacos, black bean burgers, or shrimp skewers. If you haven't tried tomatillos, now's your chance to enjoy them in this light and refreshing salad that is bursting with flavor.
"As a person who eats a lot of salads, I love using creative ingredients to mix things up so I don't get bored," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "This salad can be made in 15 minutes start to finish, and is loaded with energizing nutrients." Sure to add a vibrancy to even the dullest of meals, this green salad simply screams summer, though you can of course enjoy it anytime you get your hands on fresh tomatillos.
Gather the ingredients for corn and fresh tomatillo salad
To make this recipe, head to the produce area and grab tomatillos, corn on the cob, a red bell pepper, a red onion, cilantro, a jalapeño, grape tomatoes, limes, garlic, and an avocado. Fresh corn adds a sweet and crunchy element since we are cutting it straight from the cob without cooking it, but you can substitute canned or frozen corn if necessary.
The salad dressing is very simple, and in addition to the limes you picked up in produce, you'll also need olive oil, honey, cumin, salt, and pepper. To make this recipe vegan, swap out the honey for maple syrup.
Step 1: Prep the tomatillos
Remove the husks from the tomatillos.
Step 2: Rinse the tomatillos
Rinse the tomatillos well in a colander.
Step 3: Dice the tomatillos
Dice the tomatillos.
Step 4: Cut the kernels from cobs
Stand each corn cob up and use a knife to shave off the kernels into a salad serving bowl.
Step 5: Add the other ingredients to bowl
Add the tomatillos, red pepper, red onion, avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, and tomatoes to the bowl.
Step 6: Zest and juice limes
Zest and juice the limes.
Step 7: Make the dressing
In a small bowl combine the lime juice, olive oil, garlic, honey, cumin, salt, and pepper.
Step 8: Add the avocado to bowl
Stir the avocado into the salad.
Step 9: Toss the salad and serve
Toss the salad with the dressing and serve.
- 5 tomatillos
- 3 ears corn
- 1 diced red bell pepper
- ¼ diced red onion
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- 1 diced jalapeño
- ½ cup halved grape tomatoes
- 2 small limes
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 crushed garlic clove
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ¼ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 chopped avocado
What is a tomatillo and what else is it used for?
A tomatillo is a popular produce item used in Mexican cuisine, and although the name means "little tomato" in English, it's really quite different from a tomato. For starters, it is covered in a paper-like husk that shields it from pests and dirt, while also protecting it from too much sun. Once the husk is peeled away there is a sticky coating on the tomatillo, providing another barrier from pests, while also helping the fruit maintain its moisture.
Another key difference between a tomatillo and a tomato is the taste. Unlike tomatoes which are delicate and sweet, a tomatillo has a tart and tangy taste with a slight citrusy flavor. The texture is firm and doesn't soften up. You'll know when a tomatillo is ripe when the husks start to loosen and split open. If they are ripe when you buy them, it's best to store them in the fridge and keep the protective husks on until you're ready to use them.
Tomatillos are a common ingredient in salsa verde, and are often used for sauces and marinades. They are also commonly used for white bean chili, pozole verde, chili verde, or ceviche. They can be eaten raw or cooked, making them very versatile in the kitchen.
What are other ways to serve this corn and tomatillo salad?
This corn and fresh tomatillo salad is so much more than just a salad — it can transform into an appetizer, dip, side dish, or stuffing. Use it as a festive starter by serving it with chips, pita chips, or crackers. It also makes a delicious topper for nachos.
If you want to keep the mix as a salad but expand it further, do so by adding fresh greens like chopped romaine, butter lettuce, or shredded iceberg. For a beautiful presentation try stuffing avocados or large beefsteak tomatoes with it to serve with soup for a luncheon or baby shower.
The tomatillo salad makes a delicious wrap or burrito by stuffing it into a whole grain tortilla. To make it heartier, you can add black beans, pinto beans, or shelled edamame. As an alternative, stuff the mix into a pita pocket adding some crisp lettuce or sprouts for added freshness.
Finally, use the salad as a topper for grilled salmon or chicken to add vibrant flavors to the meat. Add it to a buddha bowl along with a cooked grain, roasted vegetables, tofu, and black beans for a fresh and easy lunch.