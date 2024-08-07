Tomatillo and White Bean Chili Recipe

Chili usually wins the award when it comes to an easy and filling meal that's universally liked. On top of that, it's a one-pot meal, making it easy to prepare and easy to clean up. Bursting with vibrant flavors, this tomatillo and white bean chili stands out from the standard chili recipe. The slight, citrusy flavor of simmered tomatillos, along with tender white beans, delivers a much lighter chili than the meat-heavy versions. It's the perfect option if you are looking to add more plant-based meals to your weekly rotation. If you have meat eaters in your household, don't worry — they'll love it too.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miram Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This chili is a great meal prep recipe because it'll last all week in the fridge. It's easy to heat up for a quick lunch or dinner, and it's fun to set up a toppings bar so that everyone can add what they love. If you like to eat your chili wrapped up in a burrito, just add more rice to the pot to thicken it up."