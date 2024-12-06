Sweet and Crunchy Rutabaga Salad Recipe

Rutabagas are humble root vegetables belonging to the Brassicaceae, or mustard family. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe that highlights raw rutabaga in a salad filled with other crunchy ingredients as well as a few sweet ones that round out the flavor. This very colorful dish is nutritious and refreshing, perfect for warmer seasons when you'd rather not roast vegetables and heat up the kitchen. Apples, red cabbage, carrots, and almonds amp up the crunch, while honey adds a sweet touch to the vinaigrette. Greek yogurt makes the dressing slightly creamy, and you can always add more if you'd like to highlight the creaminess. The topping on the, well, salad is honey-roasted chickpeas that bring delightful bursts of texture and flavor to each bite.

Rutabagas are said to be a cross between turnips and wild cabbage and are often considered to resemble a less attractive turnip. They have a mild sweet-bitter flavor that mellows when they're cooked. They are full of fiber, antioxidants, Vitamin C, and minerals like potassium and magnesium, they're low in calories and fat and are a good choice for a nutritious diet. Rutabagas can be enjoyed raw or cooked. Raw rutabaga is crunchy, while cooking it makes it rich and creamy, like a more-flavorful potato or a milder turnip. This is a lovely recipe to try if you'd like to make rutabaga for the first time or experience its raw and crispy side.