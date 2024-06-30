Summer Turnip Salad with Lemon-Herb Dressing Recipe

As with all produce, it's helpful to know how to select it so it's fresh and offering prime taste. Turnips are typically round, white in color with patches of purple. You'll want to look for turnips that are firm and heavy. If they feel light and spongy, they are no longer fresh. If you find turnips with leaves attached, look for vibrant fresh leaves that indicate the vegetable has just been picked. The green leaves of the turnip are edible and can be chopped and steamed or eaten raw, so while you won't need them for this recipe, they might be worth holding onto if you want to experiment even further.

For preparing the turnips for the salad you have a few options. In this recipe, we've used a mandoline slicer to cut the turnip slices very thin and even. Naturally, take care when using a mandoline so that you don't cut your hand, and if it comes with a protective glove, be sure to wear it to avoid injuries. If you don't have a mandoline, you can use a sharp knife to slice by hand, or you can use a "Y" vegetable peeler and peel thin slices. You can also opt for diced turnip or julienne cut pieces.