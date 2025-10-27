Why Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Sheet Cake Always Has Shoppers Singing Praise

Trader Joe's is beloved for a whole host of unique snacks, spreads, and frozen meals. But, famously, nothing is more anticipated than its autumnal lineup. And the one Trader Joe's fall item we simply can't pass up is the pumpkin spice mini sheet cake. Not only is it a seasonal, pumpkin spice upgrade to Trader Joe's already popular mini sheet cake, but it's quickly become one of our favorite pumpkin products of all time. We're far from the only fans either. Trader Joe's pumpkin spice sheet cake has shoppers routinely singing its praises on Reddit.

The sheet cake is made with pumpkin puree, all of the typical pumpkin spices like ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, and finished off with a generous slathering of cream cheese icing. Since its debut, customers, like this Redditor, gush that it's absolutely "phenomenal. It is the perfect texture and tastes so good, and the frosting is perfect (although honestly it doesn't need it!)" One Reddit user suggested the cake tasted like "a cross between a pumpkin loaf and gingerbread loaf," which honestly sounds amazing.

Of course, a pumpkin loaf lacks that decadently sweet and smooth cream cheese icing to complement the earthy pumpkin puree and warming spices. This is especially welcome since, as another commenter pointed out, "It has a very heavy and intense spice load to me, which I love." Redditors also widely compliment its moist and supple cake crumb.