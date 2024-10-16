The One Trader Joe's Fall 2024 Item We Simply Can't Pass Up

Out of all of the must-have Trader Joe's fall products that we ranked this year, there's one dessert that stands out from the rest of the autumnal snacks. The pick landed at the top of that ranking and is sure to appease your sweet tooth if you enjoy sheet cake. If you haven't guessed by now, it's the chain's Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake, which is a new product that launched this year as part of the seasonal lineup.

In fact, we previously told you that Trader Joe's popular mini sheet cake got a pumpkin spice upgrade this year — and the decision certainly paid off when our writer gave it a taste test. The mini treat is the ideal size if you don't want to commit to an entire sheet cake. Some of the reasons our writer gave it the top spot involve the moistness of the cake, the balanced pumpkin spice flavor, and its cream cheese icing on top. To make it even better, the cake only costs $5.49 (plus tax where applicable) so it's a relatively affordable treat for yourself or dinner guests during the rest of the season.