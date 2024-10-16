The One Trader Joe's Fall 2024 Item We Simply Can't Pass Up
Out of all of the must-have Trader Joe's fall products that we ranked this year, there's one dessert that stands out from the rest of the autumnal snacks. The pick landed at the top of that ranking and is sure to appease your sweet tooth if you enjoy sheet cake. If you haven't guessed by now, it's the chain's Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake, which is a new product that launched this year as part of the seasonal lineup.
In fact, we previously told you that Trader Joe's popular mini sheet cake got a pumpkin spice upgrade this year — and the decision certainly paid off when our writer gave it a taste test. The mini treat is the ideal size if you don't want to commit to an entire sheet cake. Some of the reasons our writer gave it the top spot involve the moistness of the cake, the balanced pumpkin spice flavor, and its cream cheese icing on top. To make it even better, the cake only costs $5.49 (plus tax where applicable) so it's a relatively affordable treat for yourself or dinner guests during the rest of the season.
What's inside Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake?
Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake gets its essence of fall from a blend of spices including cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. The 18-ounce cake's other ingredients include pumpkin puree (of course) and that cream cheese icing mentioned in our ranking. It has 310 calories and 16 grams of fat per serving, but it's so delicious that you won't worry about the nutritional value, honestly. The cake does contain egg, milk, and wheat so be mindful of any gluten-free, vegan, or dairy-sensitive guests this fall. And as always, the cake is only available for a limited time like the rest of TJ's autumnal range of products.
Taste tests are certainly subjective, but there's more evidence that you must try this mini-sheet cake. Another review highlights its outstanding flavor — and how that writer wanted to go grab another one after the first bite. Meanwhile, another review ranked it better than the grocery store chain's other mini cakes like its Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean Mini Sheet Cake. As you might expect, there's also a popular Reddit thread where hundreds of loyal patrons praise the seasonal cake, with one of the only exceptions being that it's too sweet for some. And if you want to make a similar treat yourself, try our pumpkin spice cake pops recipe.