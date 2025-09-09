What's your most anticipated Trader Joe's seasonal item? For some, perhaps it's the summer strawberry items that crop up when the weather gets warm, but for many of us, it's the fall goodies. Few grocery stores do fall quite like Trader Joe's, and more specifically, few stores can compete with the array of pumpkin products that TJ's has offered over the years. While there's no guarantee that every product will return the following season, it is true that there are certain Trader Joe's pumpkin products (of past, present, and hopefully future) that are absolutely beloved and, well, the best.

Obviously, labeling certain Trader Joe's pumpkin products as the absolute best is a subjective matter, but I did my due diligence when narrowing down this list. For starters, I'm an avid TJ's shopper and pumpkin product lover, so I've tried (and loved) nearly all of the products on this list at some point or another. My opinion aside, however, I've also considered what pumpkin products are generally beloved by others, making for a comprehensive list of the best Trader Joe's pumpkin products of all time (at least, so far).

So, what makes these pumpkin products the absolute best of the best? For starters, all of the products listed below will have an excellent pumpkin flavor, be it pumpkin spice, pumpkin and toffee, or even pumpkin with ginger. Also, many of these products stand out for being unique (as in, you're not going to find these types of items in other stores). As far as texture and flavor are concerned, the products on this list exceed in that arena as well, be it a pumpkin cake with a delectably moist texture or a pumpkin samosa with the perfect soft filling to flaky pastry ratio.