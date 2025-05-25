We Tried Every New And Returning Strawberry Treat At Trader Joe's And Ranked Them

Trader Joe's is no stranger to seasonal product drops. In fact, loyal Trader Joe's shoppers eagerly await the return of their favorite seasonal items, be they ube-flavored products that crop up around late spring or fall items that start showing up in stores in September. And then there are those items that aren't inherently tied to any given season or holiday, but ones that give off a certain vibe, a certain essence that's enough to mark the start of an entirely new season.

One item capable of such an impressive feat is the humble strawberry, which for most of us is available in stores year-round. Nevertheless, there's something quintessentially summery about a juicy, ripe strawberry, and Trader Joe's has picked up on this cue. As such, just as rainy spring comes to an end and sunny summer is upon us, Trader Joe's has dropped a number of strawberry treats and snacks, some of them brand new and some of them returning items.

As a Trader Joe's frequent flyer myself, I put these new and returning strawberry foods to the test — nine items in total — to determine which ones are worth grabbing on your next grocery trip, and which ones perhaps don't live up to the hype. When ranking these strawberry treats, I paid attention to those that really managed to capture a delicious strawberry flavor (without tasting too artificial) and those that simply ended up being particularly delicious or memorable.