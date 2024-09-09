9 Trader Joe's Boxed Mixes, Ranked

I'm far from gluten-free, but I'm always appreciative of brands trying to push the envelope and make gluten-free products better than the ones of years past. While folks may have had to settle with gritty brownies or flavorless cookies, they can now get the upper hand with Trader Joe's gluten-free chocolate brownie mix. The majority of this mix is sugar and brown rice flour, which gives it a delectably soft bite and sugary sweet flavor. Moreover, it's so easy to make; just mix water, eggs, and oil together with the mix and bake it in the oven.

The main thing that I didn't like about this mix is that it recommended baking it at 325 F for upwards of 30 minutes. The other brownie mix in this lineup was perfectly fine at 350 F, so I think that Trader Joe's could expedite this process a little more for the sake of time. But, the bake was remarkable. It had that delectable brownie crust I was looking for, along with a slightly molten consistency. When I went to slice them, though, I noticed how the brownie failed to slice evenly through. This was really unfortunate, considering how beautiful the crust was pre-slice. I assume that this was because the brownie didn't have the elasticity of the gluten to help support it. Moreover, despite following the cooking directions, I thought that these brownies could have fared better with about 10 more minutes in the oven.

The gluten-free brownies were delectably fudgy and soft, but I noticed that the base had that gritty, ground rice-like texture to it. I don't think you'd be able to tell that they were gluten-free right off the bat, but I think they may make you think "Huh, something is wrong with these brownies." All-in-all, these brownies weren't bad; TJ's just needs to take a look at its baking instructions and tweak things as needed. The simplicity of the recipe gave it a few brownie points (pun intended) and pushed it ahead of the lower-ranked items.