Creamy Pumpkin Gnocchi Soup With Chicken Meatballs Recipe

Once the weather starts cooling down in the fall, soup season is just beginning. If you are a soup fan, there are no shortage of tasty, filling soups to try. We like soups that are rich, satisfying, and full of different textures and flavors. This creamy pumpkin gnocchi soup fits the bill perfectly, and it's chock full of homemade sage chicken meatballs and wilted spinach. The gnocchi can be purchased premade at the store so that you have plenty of time to make the tender mini meatballs yourself.

Recipe developer Taylor Murray came up with this recipe, and it's perfect to make on a chilly night. "It takes an extra step, but I love making meatballs myself so that I have total control over the flavor and texture," she says. Follow along as we make this simple soup recipe that comes together quick enough to whip up on a busy weeknight.