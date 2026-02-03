7 Trader Joe's Valentine's Day Items To Buy And 7 To Skip

Trader Joe's is beloved for its snacks, and it does a great job of remaining relevant with seasonal goodies. For example, it has an array of Thanksgiving products or winter holiday items to get you in the festive spirit. But did you know also has some Valentine's Day items? Admittedly, the selection isn't as wide as the fall and winter products, but it's still joyful to try. I wanted to test as many items as I could get my hands on, so I started making a list.

As it turns out, nearly every item I found for Valentine's Day is a sweet or chocolate, except for the ravioli. But you don't have to go in and buy everything. I tried as many items as I could to give you my honest thoughts on them to help you determine what you should actually purchase and what's better to leave behind. I judged them on flavor, texture, value, and how highly I'd recommend them to a TJ's customer.

There was a surprising amount of skippable items, but that's only because I want you to pick up the very best of what Trader Joe's has to offer. You can certainly supplement a gift basket or your snack cabinet with some of the skip items, but they ultimately had some flaws that kept them from performing better.