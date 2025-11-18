13 Trader Joe's 2025 Winter Holiday Items, Ranked

I am a huge Trader Joe's fan, having frequented it for upwards of 15 years. One thing the brand truly excels at is bringing seasonal and unique items into the fold — whether that's summery Trader Joe's snacks or autumnal Trader Joe's hits. I love the wintery holiday season because it's known for cheer, giving, and some flavor profiles that I'm already quite fond of such as peppermint, gingerbread, and cranberry orange. I went through the aisles of my local Trader Joe's to find limited-time winter holiday-specific items that fall into those flavor categories or at least have some sort of festive packaging to indicate seasonality — I also consulted the TJ's website to confirm if something was limited or seasonal.

Although I didn't pick up everything available, this is a good chunk of items on the store's shelves. I put them together for a taste test, judging them on the taste, the delivery of the promised flavors, the balance of ingredients, texture, packaging, and if it is something I would not only finish but also want to purchase again. Let's see which are my worst and top picks.