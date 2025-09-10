Review: Trader Joe's 2025 Fall Lineup Features (Almost) Nothing But Hits

Each and every year, when the weather gets chilly, as the sun sets earlier and earlier, we look forward to one thing: Trader Joe's fall items. Okay, sure, there are plenty of things to look forward to when fall rolls around, but any avid Trader Joe's shopper knows that the seasonal turn brings on a treasure trove of new and returning items at the store. Many of these items will be pumpkin-spiced, but Trader Joe's is also notoriously good at touching on other fall-adjacent flavor profiles, like apple, butternut squash, and hot for the 2025 season, maple.

As both a fan of Trader Joe's and a fan of all things fall, I decided to put the store's new fall 2025 items to the taste test. I did the same thing with Trader Joe's fall 2024 items, highlighting some real successes like the pumpkin spice mini sheet cake and the savory squash pastry bites. This year brings about a new onslaught of fresh fall items, including a new flavor of egg bites, a maple-flavored cold foam creamer, and even an apple pie spread. I'm going to share my candid thoughts about each of the eight new fall items, so that the next time you hit up a Trader Joe's, you'll know which fall items should stay on the shelves and which should go into your cart immediately.