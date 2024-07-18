We Tried 8 Trader Joe's Fruit Spreads And This Is The One We'll Be Using Every Morning

One of the facts about Trader Joe's: It's a store that wears many hats, offering up a wide variety of goods. Many customers remain mostly in the realm of Trader Joe's chocolate treats and frozen foods, but if you expand beyond typical go-tos and dig a little deeper in each aisle, there are quite a few hidden gems to be found — like an assortment of fruit jams, preserves, and spreads.

We can't say that Trader Joe's fruit spreads are completely unknown, as there's a good chance that you've picked up a jar of raspberry preserves here and there, or perhaps you stay attuned to the chain's seasonal offerings. But Trader Joe's actually offers a stacked lineup of fruit spreads, with a selection that even expands into curd and chutney.

To spare you the task of having to sample each of Trader Joe's fruit spreads, we've done the hard work and have put every variety we could find to the test. This list includes brand staples like strawberry and blueberry preserves, although it also includes a seasonal option — green tea and yuzu spread — because Trader Joe's is always switching things up and giving us new products to try. For this ranking, I tasted each of the types of fruit preserves on a piece of plain white toast, and let my taste buds to do the rest of the work to determine the absolute best fruit spread that Trader Joe's has to offer.