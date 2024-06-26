Trader Joe's New Green Tea And Yuzu Spread Has More Creative Uses Than You Expect

From the moment this spread appeared on store shelves, T.J. fans have been thinking of ways to use it that go beyond the expected — and sweets are just the beginning. Much like your morning toast, this spread would work fabulously spread on your breakfast muffins. Matcha muffins have the same pure, earthy, green tea flavor of this spread — only the added shine of the citrus and yuzu will add a welcome dimension of flavor to bring brightness to all of your summer mornings.

Building on to the sweet side of the breakfast menu, Trader Joe's Green Tea and Yuzu spread also has the potential to elevate your pancakes or waffles. Whichever one you might lean towards, this spread can be used as is or mixed with your maple syrup to make an earthy, sweet, and citrusy syrup. Your french toast doesn't have to be left out either, and it might even inspire you to experiment with some other varieties of bread. In this case, a fluffy milk bread french toast sounds perfect, which you can even find in flavors like matcha and sesame.

Besides breakfast, you could use this jam to make an easy cake glaze. This would pair wonderfully with any of the citrus-flavored olive oil cakes or pound cakes you might make this summer. Some people even enjoy the spread when spooned on top of a bowl of ice cream at the end of the day.