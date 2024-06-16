A Whiskey Expert Says This Is The Ultimate Cocktail Pairing For Sushi

When it comes to pairing sushi with other takes on the classic Japanese highball, Smith recommended a recipe that involves the St. George's Baller single malt whiskey, cold black tea, honey syrup, and sparkling water. Like sushi, the tea found in this highball is another Japanese specialty. It also just so happens that tea is commonly served alongside sushi to bring out the flavors of the fish. While green and white teas are traditionally served with more delicate fish, the black tea in this highball works particularly with a fattier fish like tuna or mackerel.

Following suit, you could also go for a Japanese highball made with green or white tea to further complement the flavors of sushi made with lighter fish like salmon or whitefish. Matcha is a popular ingredient on cocktail menus and, thanks to its umami flavor, it'd work great with sushi in a Japanese highball. You can do the same with a cold brewed green tea like sencha, which pairs particularly well with seabeam — with or without lemon and honey depending on if you prefer the sweetness.

Genmaicha and hojicha are examples of green teas that can pair well with fattier fish because of the woody and toasted notes they carry. You can add either one into your highball recipe by brewing and chilling them, making a hojicha tea syrup, or buying them in bottles from your local asian grocery store.