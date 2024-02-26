A Different Way To Drink Matcha Is In Your Next Cocktail

Before you make a matcha cocktail, it is important to ensure you have the right kind. Matcha comes in different varieties, or grades, that are meant to be used in different ways. Culinary grade matcha is considered the lowest grade, as it is made from older tea leaves that result in a duller color and more bitter flavor. This is perfectly fine for recipes with added sweetener, like matcha muffins, but may negatively impact a drink in which it is the star flavor. The remaining varieties of matcha — daily grade and ceremonial grade — have a brighter color and a balanced flavor that is more appropriate when you are centering the ingredient in a cocktail. For more help, check out our guide to buying the best matcha.

Once you have selected your matcha, you can add it to a cocktail in several ways. The most straightforward option is to mix in the matcha as if it were any other ingredient; however, this option may result in graininess or separation over time. More reliable techniques include adding it into a simple syrup or shaking the powder with egg white to create a suspension, much like is done with oil and vinegar when making a salad dressing. Matcha can fare well in many cocktails, but we recommend trying it with a botanical spirit like gin or a neutral spirit like vodka, as these will allow the flavor of the tea to shine through best.