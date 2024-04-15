Shaken Or Stirred: Bartenders Help Settle The Martini Debate Once And For All - Exclusive

Shaken Martini or stirred? That's a question people have been debating since the iconic cocktail was invented in 1911 — which is just one of the many facts you should know about the Martini. Tasting Table set out to settle the debate once and for all in an exclusive round-up of responses from four different spirit experts, cocktail strategists, professional beverage directors, and bartenders.

Here, Molly Horn of Total Wine & More, Rob Krueger of Smith & Mills Rockefeller Center, Andy May of The Golden Swan, and Carlos Gomez of Tiny's & The Bar Upstairs come together to offer you their professional opinions on the century-old debacle.

From when to stir and when to shake to "dirty dumping," and from garnishes to the case of "bruising" your gin — a phrase that refers to the chemical reactions that occur when shaking a Martini, ranging from mixing aromatic notes from top to bottom and diluting the botanicals with ice and air — these experts get down to the nitty-gritty Martini business, ice chips and all.