The Temperature Benefit Of Stirring Your Martini

For starters, a true, perfect Martini does not exist without gin. In an episode of "A Cook's Tour," Anthony Bourdain asks legendary bartender Dale DeGroff, "Dale, I like a vodka Martini. Is that really a Martini?" to which the master mixologist replies, "Gin is a Martini. Vodka doesn't bring any flavor to the party. I want all the flavors of the botanicals in the gin. I want 'em all to come together and make a great drink."

Gin's dimensionality makes a Martini what it is, and stirring helps showcase those artfully crafted botanical notes. Stirred drinks come out a bit warmer than shaken drinks, which can be a good thing for opening up the complex tasting notes in the gin, making sure the bitter spirit is the star of the show. In addition to the slightly higher temperature, stirring also creates minimal aeration, which ensures that the mixture retains its clarity and isn't too agitated or frothy.

Many if not most bartenders build their Martinis by stirring them with ice in a separate mixing glass using a long-handled bar spoon, and then straining the finished cocktail into a chilled glass. Stirring for 30 to 45 seconds (roughly 50 rotations, which adds about 1 ounce of water) is the industry standard. Martinis tend to be stirred on the longer end due to their high alcohol content (more water means more softness) and the fact that they're served up (aka without ice).