What Is A Cocktail Mixing Glass And Is It Actually Worth It?

If you've been on a mission to create the perfect home bar setup, you may have done some research to decide what supplies you really need to make the best drinks. A cocktail mixing glass is often recommended to have in your home bar set up, but if you're unfamiliar with this item, you might question if you actually need it or not. A cocktail mixing glass is a wide, cylindrical glass that somewhat resembles a chemistry beaker and has a spout at the top for easy pouring. This glass is used for cocktails that need to be hand stirred, like an old fashioned, and it also makes for an easy way to chill cocktails like martinis. Some mixing glasses even have markings on the side to allow you to make precise measurements while crafting your drinks.

There are some advantages to using a cocktail mixing glass, but you can technically stir a cocktail in any kind of vessel. If you make a lot of stirred cocktails and feel like splurging, a cocktail mixing glass can be a fine investment. Otherwise, it might not be worth it as there are plenty of ways to make do without one and achieve similar results.