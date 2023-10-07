Why You Should Consider Choosing Gin Over Vodka In Your Martini

Here at Tasting Table, we're not into those elitist arguments about what makes a real or true version of a drink. We're recipe-keepers, not gatekeepers ... but it's a little different when it comes to the classic martini.

One of the (many) drinks about which bartenders tend to have strong opinions is the martini, and whether gin or vodka makes the proper version. The vodka martini's fall from grace happened during the early-to-mid 2000s, probably as a reaction to the merciless onslaught of vodka-based drinks that largely comprised the American bar scene. Gin martinis were a nostalgic return to the past, a sophisticated — if slightly pretentious — nod to the roots of mixology (and the class of bartenders who willingly volunteered the word mixologist to describe themselves).

The gin martini is often considered a martini variation, with the classic martini combining vodka, dry vermouth, orange bitters, and a lemon twist or olive, stirred. As any aficionado would be eager to tell you, gin is much more than just flavored vodka — but, on a fundamental level, that's kind of what it is. Gin is made from distilled grain mash flavored with botanicals like juniper berry, almond, angelica, anise, cassia, coriander, fennel, or citrus peel, among others. Vodka is made from either grain or potatoes, sans-infusions. As such, using gin in your martini imparts the nuanced yet powerful flavors of the spirit — a welcome, dimensional addition to the otherwise plain profile of the understated cocktail.