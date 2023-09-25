How Alex Guarnaschelli Balances The Flavor Of Gin In Cocktails

A good cocktail is all about balance. If one ingredient overpowers another, chances are you will not be able to enjoy all the elements that comprise it. But to balance the competing tastes of an alcoholic drink, you need to understand an alcohol's flavor profile, and this is especially true when it comes to gin. Food Network chef Alex Guarnaschelli concurs, which is why she shared with People that when she is making gin cocktails, she chooses a gin with a simple taste so it doesn't clash or bigfoot the other alcohol, juices, bitters, or herbs she might be using. Guarnaschelli went on further to explain that your gin of choice should allow all of these other ingredients to "shine."

Gin, by its very nature, is a simple alcohol. Made from a neutral spirit and flavored with juniper berries, gin has a piney taste. That taste can be punched up with an infusion of a citrus flavor, anise, or even coriander, and it's these more complex gins that the Iron Chef says you should use when you are making a classic gin and tonic with a wedge of lime.