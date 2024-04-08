The Real Reason Some Martinis Are Stirred, Not Shaken

Thanks to James Bond, drinkers and non-drinkers alike are familiar with two primary ways of making a martini: Stirred and shaken. Yet, fewer may know the implications that each technique has on a particular drink. While shaking and stirring a cocktail can dilute boozy recipes and round out punchier flavors, the two strategies will impact a drink's final finish and offer unique mouthfeels for specific drinking experiences.

Those grandiose shaking gestures of your local bartender aren't simply for show. Bartenders shake drinks to combine ingredients like egg whites and juice and to build texture with air bubbles. Moreover, this shaking movement chills drinks in the process. Shaking a drink can also result in a cloudy appearance, which, for some drinkers, may not be optimal when taking the first sip.

Stirring martini recipes, on the other hand, is the go-to move for bartenders working with liquors and syrups to create drinks that allow spirits to shine. Stirring is noticeably a less abrasive move while crafting a cocktail, yet the movement can still build smooth, diluted drinks. Recipes like a classic Manhattan are stirred since none of the ingredients need to be aerated and the goal is to serve a drink with a substantial mouthfeel.