Upgraded Honey Deuce Punch Recipe
This upgraded honey deuce punch is a harmony of sweet, tart, and fruity notes, brought together in a simple but memorable recipe crafted by developer Tanika Douglas. Taking only 10 minutes to whip up, this irresistible cocktail is the perfect choice for a variety of occasions. Whether you're hosting a garden party, lounging by the pool, or simply in need of a thirst-quenching refreshment, this cocktail is your answer. With it's captivating two-toned pink and green effect, the drink is as visually appealing as it is delicious! "The burst of fresh melon is balanced by the slight tartness of lemonade, and the warmth of vodka complemented by the sweetness of Charbord liqueur," Douglas notes. The end result is a delightful, well-balanced cocktail that will leave guests impressed.
While there are many iterations of Honey Deuce cocktails out there, this particular version is particularly special thanks to a homemade puree. Douglas explains, "The cocktail is infused with a homemade velvety, fruity honey dew puree which adds a layer of bold melon flavor to the cocktail." From the artful preparation of the tennis-inspired honey dew balls for the garnish to the precise layering of each component in the glass, the Honey Deuce is a testament to simple ingredients coming together to create a satisfying cocktail.
Gather the ingredients for the upgraded Honey Deuce punch
To create this delicious cocktail, you will need vodka, honey dew melon (an intact half and the other half cubed), Charbord liquor, ice, and lemonade. Douglas recommends using perfectly ripe, sweet honey dew melon as this is important in imparting the beautiful fruity flavor into the cocktail.
Step 1: Create the melon balls
Use a melon baller to create four honey dew melon balls from the intact melon half.
Step 2: Prepare the garnish
Thread two melon balls onto two cocktail picks. Set aside.
Step 3: Blend the honey dew melon
Add the honey dew melon cubes to a blender and process until smooth.
Step 4: Strain the puree
Pour the honey dew puree into a sieve over a bowl, and use the back of a spoon to push it through. Discard any leftover pulp.
Step 5: Add the ingredients to the glasses
To each glass, add ice cubes, 2 tablespoons of honey dew melon puree, and vodka.
Step 6: Top with the lemonade and Charbord
Top with lemonade, then finish with the Charbord liquor to create a two-toned effect.
Step 7: Garnish the cocktails
Garnish with the melon ball skewers.
Step 8: Serve
Serve and enjoy.
What is the origin of the Honey Deuce punch?
The origin of the Honey Deuce interestingly begins with tennis, and more specifically, the U.S. Open. One of the sporting event's sponsors asked restaurateur Nick Mautone to create a vodka-based cocktail for the sporting event, and thus the light and summery beverage came to be. This revitalizing cocktail burst onto the scene as the official cocktail of the US Open, instantly capturing the hearts of both tennis enthusiasts and cocktail aficionados alike.
Crafted to celebrate the spirit of the tournament, the cocktail offers a sweet fruitiness, and is equally as refreshing, offering tennis players and spectators a reprieve from the warm sun. Not only does the name play on a tennis score, but the melon ball garnishes also look like — you guessed it — little tennis balls. Though the cocktail isn't limited to tennis matches and large-scale sporting events, it's easy to see why it garnered such popularity in such a context.
What can I substitute for vodka in this upgraded Honey Deuce punch recipe?
For those who aren't lovers of vodka, don't worry, we have you covered with substitutions for this recipe. There are two brilliant alternatives to consider, one alcoholic and the other alcohol-free. First, the substitution of gin in place of vodka adds an subtle layer of botanical and herbal notes to the mix. The juniper flavor of gin mingles harmoniously with the sweet honeydew and zesty lemonade, creating a refreshing and aromatic blend. This variation is an ideal alternative, making it an excellent choice for those who appreciate the subtle nuances of gin over vodka.
On the other hand, for a non-alcoholic version, simply swap out the vodka for extra lemonade. This option transforms this upgraded Honey Deuce punch into a wonderfully refreshing mocktail, perfect for those who do not drink alcohol. With an additional pour of lemonade, the drink maintains its vibrant melon flavor, all without the booziness of alcohol. It's a perfect choice for anyone who wishes to enjoy the Honey Deuce's unique flavor without the spirits. Whichever option you choose, this upgraded Honey Deuce punch recipe stands as a versatile cocktail, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences while preserving its original charm.
|Calories per Serving
|280
|Total Fat
|0.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|38.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.7 g
|Total Sugars
|37.3 g
|Sodium
|72.3 mg
|Protein
|2.5 g