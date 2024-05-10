Our Favorite Trader Joe's Condiment Is Back Just In Time For Summer Barbecues

This is not a drill. Our favorite Trader Joe's condiment is back in stores — and just in time to be spread onto the inside of your buns this barbecue season. Listed as number one in Tasting Table's ranking of the 18 absolute best Trader Joe's condiments, Trader Joe's dill pickle mustard brings an even tangier twist to an already tangy spread that cuts through just about anything. Spread it inside your burger buns, squirt it on your hot dogs, stir it into your potato salad, or add it to your picnic sandwiches. This condiment is ranked number one for a reason, and it's just the upgrade your condiment selection needed this summer.

Trader Joe's is known for delivering unique, private label products you can't find anywhere else, and we ranked the best and worst of them. While the dill pickle mustard is hardly the only unique condiment you can get at Trader Joe's, it is by far the best. Not only does the pickle brine give it a less yellowy color that reads far less artificial than that of your usual Heinz, but the dill introduces an aromatic element that gives the condiment a fresh twist. The pickles and mustard were probably going to go on to your burger or hot dog anyways, but the dill brings the herby, garden-fresh flavor that you look forward to in all of your summer dishes — making this condiment surprisingly versatile.