Trader Joe's Bottled Espresso Martini Vs Homemade: TJ's Can't Compete

Trader Joe's may be better known for its snacks and food items, but any loyal shopper knows that most stores are super stocked in the booze department, too. Whether you like beer, wine, or spirits, Trader Joe's has beverages to suit all tastes, and the store occasionally even has premade cocktails, like its Everything but the Bartender canned margaritas or Secco wine lineup.

The latest and greatest premade cocktail to enter the TJ-sphere is none other than a bottled espresso martini, a sleek concoction of vodka, espresso, and vanilla. Canned espresso martinis are nothing new, but Trader Joe's bottled version of the cocktail is nothing short of intriguing. Espresso martinis have also become generally very popular in recent years, but most of us save the sipping experience for visits to the bar to get the freshest version possible (and perhaps because not everyone has an espresso machine at home).

Needless to say, Trader Joe's bottled espresso martini opens up an alluring door into the world of accessible cocktails, but one big question hovers over any excitement: Is it any good? I've purchased TJ's espresso martini and put it to the taste test, and for an even more accurate assessment, I compared it to a homemade espresso martini to see if the bottled version is worth the hype.

