15 Absolute Best Coffee Liqueurs

The espresso martini has been around since a New York City-based bartender first invented it in the 1980s. Initially a smash hit, the caffeinated cocktail's popularity saw a gradual decline after its emergence, but has made a major comeback in recent years. While there are countless ingredient swaps to upgrade your espresso martini, the simplest iteration of this mixed drink involves coffee, vodka, and, of course, coffee liqueur. But coffee liqueur isn't just a key ingredient in an espresso martini. There are numerous applications for this popular spirit — one that's pretty darn tasty on its own, as well.

Coffee liqueur is used in everything from white Russians to Colorado bulldogs to mudslides. Given its versatility, it's not a bad idea to keep a bottle (or two) of coffee liqueur at home for those times you're looking to add a boozy punch along with roasty, toasty coffee flavor. But, with a vast selection of coffee liqueurs available today, it can be tough to tell which bottle to go with.

As an espresso martini fanatic and lover of all things coffee liqueur, I've sampled my fair share of caffeinated spirits and have curated a list of my absolute favorites. From easily sourced and always delicious Kahlua to boutique small-batch offerings like the impeccable St. George NOLA coffee liqueur (distilled in my favorite city), here are my picks for the 15 best coffee liqueurs around today.