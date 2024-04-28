Brave Bull: The 2-Ingredient Cocktail That Puts A Spin On The Black Russian

The Brave Bull cocktail may or may not have earned its moniker from a 1950s movie of a similar name — but regardless of what inspired its name, lovers of cocktails that use coffee flavors will find the Brave Bull to be the liquid courage they love. This drink is incredibly simple and only requires blanco tequila and Kahlua Coffee liqueur (and ice, of course). It might remind you of a Black Russian which calls for vodka instead of tequila, but that one ingredient difference changes the overall drinking experience in a big way. It is meant to be sipped slowly, like a cup of coffee on Sunday.

Crafting a Brave Bull is all about the ratio of blanco tequila to Kahlua. Get this right, and your drink will be perfect. To do so, you want to proportion these ingredients properly by pouring twice the amount of blanco tequila to Kahlua. What makes blanco tequila unique is unlike other tequilas it is not aged. It is going to have an alcohol by volume of between 35% and 55% and 51% agave sugars, and a powerful, unadulterated taste that is smooth. Kahlua is quite sweet and in addition to the coffee flavor, you may find it to taste a little like vanilla or caramel. Together, they're quite the power couple.