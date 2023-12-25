Try Tequila Instead Of Vodka To Elevate The Flavors In Your Espresso Martini

The next time you're in the mood to relish a boozy coffee drink, like an espresso martini, consider this surprising yet delightful twist: substituting vodka for tequila to transform and enhance your coffee-laced cocktail. This innovative swap, endorsed by Jaime Salas, Head of Advocacy, Agave at Proximo Spirits, isn't just a fleeting trend. It's a fresh take on elevating one of the most fashionable cocktails of the moment. Salas remarks, "When people think of one of the trendiest drinks right now, an espresso martini, they often default to ordering with vodka — but a reposado tequila is perfect for this style of cocktail."

Salas's suggestion to use tequila instead of vodka is more than just a change in spirits; it feels like a total reinvention of the espresso martini. Traditionally, vodka has been the go-to spirit for this cocktail due to its neutral flavor, which ostensibly allows the rich coffee taste to shine while giving it a boozy kick. However, Salas's recommendation to use tequila, particularly reposado, introduces a new dimension of flavor to the drink. The idea here isn't to overshadow the coffee in the espresso martini, it is to complement and enhance it with tequila's unique character and flavors.