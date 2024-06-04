Trader Joe's Everything But The Bartender Margarita Review: You Get What You Pay For

There's nothing that screams summer sipping quite like a smooth, balanced, perfect margarita. Unless you're ready to shell out big bucks at the bar or squeeze limes until your hands go numb, it's not always easy to find a good margarita, especially one that balances flavor and convenience. Enter Trader Joe's Everything But the Bartender Classic Lime Margarita, a canned cocktail designed to rule out the need for squeezing limes, sourcing high-quality tequila, or looking up any recipes. It's a convenient cocktail in a can — but does it actually taste good?

Trader Joe's certainly isn't the first brand to foray into the world of pre-mixed cocktails or canned margaritas, so I was curious to see if these little drinks were going to pack a punch — and more importantly, if they were going to rival a real margarita. We put Trader Joe's canned margaritas to the taste test, not only sampling the cocktail itself, but comparing it to a fresh, homemade margarita.

It's pretty hard to beat a genuine margarita made with fresh-squeezed limes and top-shelf tequila, so I didn't judge TJ's canned version too harshly on how well it competed with the real deal. Instead I focused on how good the pre-made margarita tastes, and if the convenience makes it worth the price and the trip to the store.