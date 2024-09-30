Every Trader Joe's Secco Wine Flavor, Ranked Worst To Best

Fans of the often budget-friendly wine and beer aisle at their local Trader Joe's may recognize the brand's Secco releases. The ready-to-drink Secco bottles boast a sparkling wine cocktail in one of four flavors: peach, mango, grapefruit, and strawberry and raspberry. The attractive frosted glass bottle that shows off the color of each cocktail is immediately eye-catching on the store's shelves, and you might find yourself drawn to them. They might even become your go-to purchase whenever you make a trip to Trader Joe's, especially when you're looking to drink sparkling wine during brunch.

If you've been curious to try the cocktails but were stuck between flavors, you're in the right place. I've tried all four cocktails (chilled, not at room temperature) to let you know which is worth the buy and which you may want to leave on the shelf based on flavor intensity, aftertaste, and how well each bottle represents its respective flavor. The good news is all the Secco flavors are yummy and well-balanced, and none left us wishing for a palate cleanser. Another bonus? Each bottle comes in at a very reasonable $5.99, so it won't break the bank if you want to try each flavor. Be warned, though — while each bottle comes in at 8% ABV, you can hardly taste the alcohol. It would be easy to go overboard with these, so please drink responsibly.