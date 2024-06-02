Mango Mousse Is A 2-Ingredient Dessert That's Both Decadent And Refreshing
Making a dessert that's both decadent and refreshing at home does not have to be a hassle. In fact, it can be a breeze. We've covered how to make the best chocolate mousse with 10 easy tips. Now, you can also make an easy 2-ingredient mango mousse. All you need is some mango — and it can be fresh mangos, puree, or even mango jam — and then something creamy like heavy cream or evaporated milk. The resulting fruity mousse has a tangy, sweet, bright, and rich yet refreshing flavor.
Mousse desserts originated in 18th-century France. They are known to be airy and light in texture, but rich in flavor and mouthfeel due to all the heavy cream and sometimes butter. While chocolate mousse desserts are most known, fruity mousses have gained popularity.
To make mango mousse, gather your ingredients: About 1 cup of heavy cream and 1 cup of mango puree. Make sure both the cream and the puree are cold. Whip your heavy cream until stiff peaks form, a few minutes. If you add about 2 tablespoons of confectioners' sugar, that can help stabilize the cream. Then, fold in the mango puree and transfer the mousse to serving cups. Refrigerate the mousse for a few hours or overnight to let it set before serving, topped with mango puree or fresh diced mangos. To help you choose the best mangos for this dessert, it's important for you to know how to tell if a mango has gone bad.
Make a mango mousse like you would make a mango smoothie
Another easy way to make a 2-ingredient mango mousse at home is to freeze fresh, cut-up mangos and blend them with very cold evaporated milk. Be sure to pick sweet, ripe mangos to freeze, and don't rely on color when picking out mangoes. You can, of course, also use store-bought previously frozen mangoes. Once blended smoothly, the result is a dessert with a thick smoothie-like texture. Transfer this mousse to serving cups and feel free to top with fresh mangos, a dollop of whipped cream, or be fancy and add some sea salt flakes. Like other smoothie-like desserts, you'd want to serve this version of our 2-ingredient mango mousse immediately, before the mousse-smoothie separates and becomes watery.
If you're wondering if you can use another fruit to make a refreshing 2-ingredient mousse. The answer is a resounding yes. Instead of mango puree or frozen mangos, you can use pineapples, strawberries, blueberries, or melons. The adventurous can even use vegetables like sweet potatoes and tomatoes to make a savory mousse, which is equally refreshing to the palate.