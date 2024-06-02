Mango Mousse Is A 2-Ingredient Dessert That's Both Decadent And Refreshing

Making a dessert that's both decadent and refreshing at home does not have to be a hassle. In fact, it can be a breeze. We've covered how to make the best chocolate mousse with 10 easy tips. Now, you can also make an easy 2-ingredient mango mousse. All you need is some mango — and it can be fresh mangos, puree, or even mango jam — and then something creamy like heavy cream or evaporated milk. The resulting fruity mousse has a tangy, sweet, bright, and rich yet refreshing flavor.

Mousse desserts originated in 18th-century France. They are known to be airy and light in texture, but rich in flavor and mouthfeel due to all the heavy cream and sometimes butter. While chocolate mousse desserts are most known, fruity mousses have gained popularity.

To make mango mousse, gather your ingredients: About 1 cup of heavy cream and 1 cup of mango puree. Make sure both the cream and the puree are cold. Whip your heavy cream until stiff peaks form, a few minutes. If you add about 2 tablespoons of confectioners' sugar, that can help stabilize the cream. Then, fold in the mango puree and transfer the mousse to serving cups. Refrigerate the mousse for a few hours or overnight to let it set before serving, topped with mango puree or fresh diced mangos. To help you choose the best mangos for this dessert, it's important for you to know how to tell if a mango has gone bad.