Old-Fashioned Summer Berry Buckle Recipe

Buckle cakes are a classic dessert that was first prepared by early American settlers. A buckle is basically a moist cake filled with juicy, ripe fruit and topped with a buttery, crumbly streusel. The settlers would use any kind of fruit that was in season, but these days we have so many frozen and canned fruit options that we aren't limited to just fruit that is currently growing. Because of this, you can make this old-fashioned summer berry buckle recipe from developer Jessica Morone any time of year. But it is also a great way to use up all the fresh berries that are in season during the summer months.

The best thing about this recipe, according to Morone, is that "Buckle cakes are super easy to make. They don't require a lot of ingredients, they come together really quickly, and this cake is great for breakfast or dessert. Plus, you can make it even more decadent if you top it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream." Since this cake can be served at room temperature and is sturdy enough to travel well, you can also take this cake to a picnic or to any outdoor events in the warmer weather, making it the perfect summer dessert.