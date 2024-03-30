Size Matters: The Standard Measurements For Cake Pans And How You Should Adjust

The standard round cake pans most recipes call for come in 8- and 9-inch versions, and they're usually 1½ or 2 inches deep. You should never fill cake pans more than ⅔ of the way with batter or half-full for sponge cakes (which rise a little more aggressively), or they may overflow and make a mess.

Since the depth of the batter will be the same regardless of whether it's an 8- or 9-inch pan, you only need to work out its area. For a circle (buckle up, we're going back to geometry class!), you're going to cut the pan's diameter in half to get the radius, multiply the radius by itself, and then multiply that number by pi. It's all coming back to you, right? An 8-inch pan works out to be just over 50 square inches, and a 9-inch pan to 64.

Two 8-inch pans add up to about 100 square inches. Two 9-inch pans total just under 130 inches. If your recipe calls for two 9-inch pans, then three 8-inch pans will hold about the same quantity of batter (it's not exact, but close enough). If the recipe calls for two 8-inch pans and you have 9-inch, you'd need to increase the recipe by about 50 percent.