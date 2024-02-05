What Is A Heating Core And How Does It Help Bake Better Cakes?

Heat enters your food through conduction, convection, or radiation. Heat transferring from the pan is conduction. Heat from hot, moving air is called convection; whether it's the natural circulation of air in a conventional oven or the fan-driven air of a convection oven. Radiation is what you get from the glow of the actual element or coals; it's why your cakes will brown too much if the element is on constantly.

Conduction from a metal pan works faster than convection from the oven's air, which is why your cake begins to set at the edges before it's fully baked in the middle. It's why cakes become rounded or "domed" in the middle, and often need leveling before you can decorate them. Darker pans are worse for this, so the color of your cake pan

really does matter. This is also sometimes why cakes fall: They aren't fully set in the middle when they come out of the oven and collapse as they cool.

The same principle applies to other things cooked in your oven, including savory dishes such as casseroles or quiches. It's an issue most of us encountered eventually; one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes with quiche is pulling it out before it's properly baked (or, for that matter, after it's over-baked).